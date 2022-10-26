Kashmir: Prominent Shia Scholar Moulvi Abbas Ansari Passed Away

SHAFAQNA- Moulvi Abbas Ansari, a prominent Shia Sholar in the Indian-administered Kashmir, passed away on Tuesday (25 Oct 2022). He died at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. His death has been widely mourned.

Hundreds of people from both the Sunni and Shia Muslims attended his funeral and offered his Namaz-e-Jinazah in the Alamgari Bazaar area of Srinagar. His relatives said that Ansari passed away Tuesday morning at his Nawa Kadal residence in old Srinagar city. He had been ill for some time and was shifted to his home from SKIMS Soura a few days ago.

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari had visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health. After his schooling in Srinagar, Ansari went to Lucknow for higher education and then to Najaf, Iran, where he spent eight years.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com