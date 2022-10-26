English
How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Qatar security forces, along with partners from 13 countries, have carried out a five-day security exercise across the country. Qatar is expected to deploy tens of thousands of security forces to ensure a seamless World Cup.

The host country has signed numerous security cooperation deals with several countries. More than 1.2 million fans are expected to visit Qatar during the competition which runs from November 20 to December 18.

Qatar security forces, along with partners from 13 countries, have carried out a five-day security exercise across the country. The drills were aimed at testing the readiness and responsiveness of the emergency services, local daily The Peninsula reported.

Source: aljazeera

