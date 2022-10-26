SHAFAQNA- The full text of displaced Bahrainis letter to Pope Francis.

Your Holiness, Pope Francis,

If it were possible, we would have sat with you at the table of dialogue in our homeland, whose soil we long to smell. We, the expatriates and forcibly displaced, are an aspect of this crisis that has afflicted our country, not since the events of the 2011 Arab Spring, but rather extending back to more than five decades. Some of us emigrated in the 1970s, during the decade when our country gained its independence, and we enthusiastically participated in the formation of its constitution and inauguration of its parliament.

This; however, did not last more than a couple of years, as the ruling family shut down the parliament, suspended the constitution, and arrested hundreds of activists, while dozens fled the country, who still live among the diasporas.

Your Holiness the Pontifex,

Today, 550 Bahraini families live abroad and among their members are victims, whose nationalities have been stripped from them. You can imagine the magnitude and impact of this number when you know that the population of our country is 700,000, a number that is almost close to the population of the State of the Vatican City, which amounts to 800,000.

Source: bahrainmirror