Former Kickboxer converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA- The former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate has announced that he converted to Islam.

Andrew’s announcement comes after a praying video in a Dubai mosque with a friend made the rounds on social media.The former kickboxer previously described Islam as the last true religion in the world .

Tate, a self-described “success coach” , encouraged Christians who “believe in good” to convert to Islam as well. He preached:

“This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert.”

Andrew is an American-British kickboxer; born in Luton but grew up in Chicago. His father, Emory Tate, is a chess player.

As per his website, the 35-year-old has competed in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. He had a brief stint in Big Brother’s British reality series in 2016.

Major streaming platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, have banned Andrew’s profiles due to his controversial beliefs.

Source: sportskeeda , IQNA