English
International Shia News Agency

Former Kickboxer converts to Islam

0

SHAFAQNA- The former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate has announced that he converted to Islam.

Andrew’s announcement comes after a praying video in a Dubai mosque with a friend made the rounds on social media.The former kickboxer previously described Islam as the last true religion in the world .

Tate, a self-described “success coach” , encouraged Christians who “believe in good” to convert to Islam as well. He preached:

“This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert.”

Andrew is an American-British kickboxer; born in Luton but grew up in Chicago. His father, Emory Tate, is a chess player.

As per his website, the 35-year-old has competed in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. He had a brief stint in Big Brother’s British reality series in 2016.

Major streaming platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, have banned Andrew’s profiles due to his controversial beliefs.

Source: sportskeeda , IQNA

Related posts

Love is the basis of the “Prophet’s (PBUH) method”: Researcher

asadian

Imam Sadiq’s (AS) high moral standards

asadian

History of the Shrine of Imam Ridha (AS) in Mashhad

Yahya

Demise and burial of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) according to Sahih Muslim

Yahya

Canada: Muslim Artists in Calgary Seeking to Depict Beauty of Islam

asadian

Head of French Islamic Schools: All Muslims’ Affairs Are Under Microscope

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.