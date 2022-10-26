English
Professor of Orientalism: “ISIS have murdered over a dozen innocent worshippers in Shiraz”

SHAFAQNA- “Western backed propagandists, terrorists and thugs have cause to celebrate today. Their ISIS allies have murdered over a dozen innocent worshippers in Shiraz city today,” Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at University of Tehran tweeted following terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, Iran.

Terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday.

The number of those martyred in terrorist shooting attack has reportedly risen to 15 with 27 others being wounded, according to official reports.

Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Iran

