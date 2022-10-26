Video: Moment when terrorist entered Shah Cheragh

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Journalist, Abas Aslani, tweeted the footage of the moment when the terrorist entered Shahcheragh shrine, in Shiraz, and started shooting at the people.

15 people including a woman and two children have been killed in a terrorist attack in Shiraz. 40 people have also been injured. The terrorist, after being injured, has been arrested.

