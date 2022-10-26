English
International Shia News Agency

Video: Moment when terrorist entered Shah Cheragh

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Journalist, Abas Aslani, tweeted the footage of the moment when the terrorist entered Shahcheragh shrine, in Shiraz, and started shooting at the people.

15 people including a woman and two children have been killed in a terrorist attack in Shiraz. 40 people have also been injured. The terrorist, after being injured, has been arrested.

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

Professor of Orientalism: “ISIS have murdered over a dozen innocent worshippers in Shiraz”

Related posts

UN slams terrorist attack in Shiraz

asadian

Professor of Orientalism: “ISIS have murdered over a dozen innocent worshippers in Shiraz”

asadian

Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Iran

asadian

Iran: Death toll of terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s holy shrine in Shiraz mounts to15

asadian

Qom: Birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) [photos]

asadian

Iran & Russia review bilateral relations

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.