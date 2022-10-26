English
UN slams terrorist attack in Shiraz

SHAFAQNA- Spokesman for the UN secretary general, on Wednesday denounced the terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, Iran.

Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Iran.

According to provincial officials, at least 15 people including a woman and two children were killed and 27 wounded after an assailant began shooting at people at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine.

Source: IRNA

