Ammar Hakim’s reaction to armed attack in Shahcheragh Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- In a message, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom movement, while condemning the armed attack in the Shahcheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, expressed his condolences to the leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

Seyyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement, in a message condemned the attack on the shrine of Imam Ahmed bin Musa bin Jafar (A.S) in the city of Shiraz, Iran, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of pilgrims, including women and children.

In this message, it is stated: “We sincerely offer our condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Muslim nation of Iran for this incident, and we ask God Almighty to bestow His mercy on the martyrs of this incident and place them in heaven, and give patience to their families and heal to the injured.”

The leader of the national wisdom movement also once again asked the international community, especially the countries affected by the scourge of terrorism, to cooperate and accompany in order to dry up the financing sources of terrorism and prevent its devastating consequences on the security and stability of nations.

Source: Shafaqna Persian