Secretary General condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-“Terrorist acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous”, Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres tweeted following terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, Iran.

Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the ShahCheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran , for which the so called “Islamic State” claimed responsibility.

Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the #ShahCheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, #Iran , for which the so called “Islamic State” claimed responsibility. “Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous,” says @antonioguterres

Terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday.

The number of those martyred in terrorist shooting attack has reportedly risen to 15 with 27 others being wounded, according to official reports.

www.shafaqna.com