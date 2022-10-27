English
International Shia News Agency

Secretary General condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

0
Secretary General condemns terrorist attack

SHAFAQNA-“Terrorist acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous”, Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres tweeted following terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, Iran.

Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the ShahCheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran , for which the so called “Islamic State” claimed responsibility.

Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the #ShahCheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, #Iran , for which the so called “Islamic State” claimed responsibility. “Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous,” says

@antonioguterres

Terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday.

The number of those martyred in terrorist shooting attack has reportedly risen to 15 with 27 others being wounded, according to official reports.

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

REUTERS: ISIS CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR TERRORIST ATTACK IN IRAN

 

Related posts

Ammar Hakim’s reaction to armed attack in Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

asadian

UN slams terrorist attack in Shiraz

asadian

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.