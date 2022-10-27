The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about working in a company helping Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about working in a company which is helping Israel.

Question & Answer

Question: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products?

Answer : There is no permission as to dealing with Israeli products and products of companies which are known to be supporting Israel in an effective way.

Related Fatwas

Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job? Answer : It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.