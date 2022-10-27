English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about working in a company helping Israel

0
Fatwa about working in a company helping Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about working in a company which is helping Israel.

Question & Answer

Question: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products?

Answer: There is no permission as to dealing with Israeli products and products of companies which are known to be supporting Israel in an effective way.

Related Fatwas

Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?

Answer: It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.

Question: Is it permissible to buy a carving or statue of a human being or an animal, male or female, for decoration?

Answer: There is no problem in buying and selling it, however carving and making a statute of a human or animal is not permissible (obligatory precaution).

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer about Khums on scholarship

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about Imported cheese from non-Muslim countries

asadian

What Is Mozarebah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Answer

asadian

Reserving place for another person in the row of congregation: The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Answer

asadian

To Receive Additional Amount After Concluding the Transaction: The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Answer

asadian

What are the conditions for validity of an oath? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.