The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about working in a company helping Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about working in a company which is helping Israel.
Question: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products?
Answer: There is no permission as to dealing with Israeli products and products of companies which are known to be supporting Israel in an effective way.
Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?
Answer: It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.
Question: Is it permissible to buy a carving or statue of a human being or an animal, male or female, for decoration?
Answer: There is no problem in buying and selling it, however carving and making a statute of a human or animal is not permissible (obligatory precaution).
