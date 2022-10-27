Some countries react to terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s Holy Shrine in Shiraz

SHAFAQNA- Following the deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s Shiraz, various countries condemn terrorist attack and expressed their condolences to Iran over the Wednesday terror attack that killed 15 people, including two children, at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz.

Putin sent a message of condolence to Iranian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, Putin announced his country’s readiness to increase cooperation with Iran on fighting terrorism.

Turkey condemned carnage

Turkey condemned the carnage as well. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a tweet, slamming the terror attack at the Shia shrine.

Qatar condemns deadly IS attack targeting shrine in Iran

Qatar has strongly condemned and denounced an attack on a Shia religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that claimed the lives of 15 and left 40 wounded, a government statement said on Thursday.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Gulf country’s firm stance again violence and terrorism regardless of the motive. The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the Iranian government and the people of the nation.

Oman condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh’s Shrine

In a statement on Thursday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to the nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over attack on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz.

The statement underlined the firm stance of the Sultanate of Oman in condemning violence and terrorism in all forms.

Egypt strongly condemns deadly attack targeting shrine in Iran

Egypt strongly condemned Thursday an attack on a Shia religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that left several people killed and injured.

Egypt offered condolences to the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

It also underlined the need of rallying international efforts to confront terrorism in all its forms.

Syria condemns terrorist act

Condemning the terrorist act, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that the incident showed that terrorism is one of the US’ official means to target the stability and security of other countries to make them give in to the pressures.

Pakistan condemns deadly Iran shrine attack

Pakistan has condemned an attack on a Shia shrine in Iran on Wednesday which killed 15 people, escalating tensions in a country reeling from a wave of protests.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened at the precious loss of lives and injuries sustained in the dastardly terrorist attack.

The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Iran counterparts in this hour of grief and express profound sympathies to the families of the deceased, and pray for the swift recovery of those injured, the statement said. Pakistan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it added.

Armenia expressed its condolences to Iran

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, expressed his condolences to the nation and government of Iran over the killing of a number of Iranian citizens in the terrorist attack in the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine.

Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan condemned the terrorist attack in Shiraz and expressed sympathy with the victims’ families.

