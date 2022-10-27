IHW’s Imam condemns barbaric bloodshed by ISIS against worshipers in Shiraz

SHAFAQNA- “Another barbaric bloodshed by ISIS against worshipers. ‏The isis criminal terrorist attacks on the worshipers at Shah Cheragh Shia mosque and shrine in Shiraz-Iran and massacre of dozens of innocent men, women and children broke the heart of anyone with faith in God and humanity”, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi , the Imam of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, said in faceboock following terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh, Shiraz, Iran.

“As we condemn this barbaric bloodshed in a holy sanctuary, we are waiting to see the reaction of the media that make a huge global resurrection following any single death that can contribute to their political agenda. While now shamefully stay either silent or just sharing the news without condemnation of terrorism!”, Imam Elahi added.

Terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday. The number of those martyred in terrorist shooting attack has reportedly risen to 15 with 27 others being wounded, according to official reports.

