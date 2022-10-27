English
USA: Texas Muslims unite to combat domestic violence

Texas Muslims unite

SHAFAQNA-The tragic end to a Muslim family in Houston, prompting Muslims to organize to fight domestic violence and abuse in their community.

“It was the signal that our community is ready to talk about this,” Aisha U-Kiu, board vice president of the North Texas Islamic Council, referring to the tragedy of Sadia Manzoor’s family, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Shocked by the incident, U-Kiu said she was impressed with the response of some leaders in Houston’s Muslim community, who denounced family violence.

Source : aboutislam

