Iraqi Parliament gave a vote of confidence to cabinet proposed by “Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani”+ List

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Parliament approved the government and cabinet proposed by “Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani” in its evening session today.

The composition of the Sudani’s cabinet is as follows:

• Prime Minister: Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani

• Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs: Fuad Hussein.

• Second deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil: Hayan Abdul Ghani.

• Third deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim.

• Minister of Finance: Taif Sami.

• Minister of Defense: Thabet al-Abbasi.

• Minister of Interior: Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

• Minister of Health: Saleh Mahdi.

• Minister of migration and Displacement Evan Faeq.

• Minister of Transport: Razak Muhaibes.

• Minister of Water Resources: Aoun Diab.

• Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Ahmed Al-Asadi.

• Minister of Youth and Sports: Ahmed Muhammad Hussein.

• Minister of Education: Ibrahim Namis.

• Minister of Commerce: Atheer Daoud.

• Minister of Justice: Khaled Shwani.

• Minister of Electricity: Ziyad Ali.

• Minister of Communications: Hiam Al-Moussawi.

• Minister of Agriculture: Abbas Al-Maliki.

• Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Naim Al-Aboudi.

• Minister of Industry and Minerals: Khaled Battal.

• Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities: Ahmed Fakkak.

