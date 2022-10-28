Lebanese President and Israeli PM sign “Border Demarcation Agreement”

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Prime Minister signed the border demarcation agreement with Lebanon. The spokesman of the government of the Israeli regime announced earlier that the government of Israel agreed to this agreement.

Ofir Gendelman, the spokesman of the Israeli regime’s government, wrote on his Twitter page today (Thursday), that the government approved the maritime agreement with Lebanon and the Prime Minister of this regime, Yair Lapid, signed it.

Lapid considered this agreement to be a “diplomatic and economic achievement” and to “increase Israel’s security and its freedom of action against Hezbollah.”

The President of Lebanon and the Prime Minister of Israel signed the border demarcation agreement

Elias Bou Sab, Lebanon’s chief negotiator, held a joint press conference with American mediator Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in the east of Beirut, the country’s capital. Bou Sab said that Hochstein has handed over the text of the formal agreement to demarcate the maritime borders to President Aoun.

He explained that President Aoun signed a letter stating that Lebanon had received the American message and agreed with its content, and commissioned a delegation to deliver the message to Naqoura (the UN forces headquarters in southern Lebanon).

He added that the second letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon will reach the United Nations.

He pointed out that the letter that was published earlier is the same letter that Hochstein delivered on Thursday and was signed to make it official.

The signing process will be carried out in the presence of representatives of the United States and the United Nations in the city of Naqoura, Lebanon, located near the border. Due to the lack of diplomatic relations, the official ceremony will not be held and the delegations will stay in different rooms during the signing.

Details of the agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel

Land and sea border negotiations between Lebanon and Israel have been going on since 1996 based on a memorandum of understanding under the supervision of the United Nations and the mediation of the United States in the town of Naqoura in Lebanon. In June 2022, Israel asked the Lebanese authorities to speed up the negotiations. This regime called the Karish gas field located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as its strategic asset and assured Lebanon that there is no plan to produce gas in the disputed area. On October 11, the two sides agreed on a US-brokered draft agreement on maritime delimitation, ending the decades-long dispute.

According to the text of this agreement, the parties recognize Israel’s security border line near the Jewish settlement “Rosh HaNikra”.

In this agreement, it is mentioned that if negotiations are held regarding the land borders, the negotiation between Lebanon and Israel regarding the maritime borders of the two sides will be repeated.

According to one of the clauses of this agreement, 17% of the profit of the gas extracted from the Sidon gas source will be given to Israel.

The agreement on demarcation of maritime borders will open the way for the exploration of energy sources on the coasts and will reduce the intensity of tensions between the parties.

For the first time, this agreement provides the necessary mechanism for the parties to obtain the income from gas extraction by “Total Energies” company on the border coasts.

The said agreement does not include land borders.

Source: Shafaqna Persian