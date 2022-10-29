UNHCR: Millions face harm from flooding across West and Central Africa

SHAFAQNA-” Millions face harm from flooding across West and Central Africa — a region where humanitarian operations are dangerously and chronically underfunded, “UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency tweeted.

UNHCR appeals to donors for urgent support to our life-saving work in West and Central Africa.

