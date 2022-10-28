English
International Shia News Agency

EU condemns terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

0
EU condemns terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh

SHAFAQNA-The European Union (EU) with a 24-hour delay condemned the Wednesday evening terrorist attack in Shah Cheraqgh Holy Shrine.

In a Twitter message, the EU Foreign Policy Spokesman Stephan Stano wrote, The EU strongly condemns the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheraq holy shrine of Shiraz. This attack that the ISIS claimed responsibility for launching it, is another example for targeting the innocent civilians by the terrorists. The EU also condoles with the bereaved family members of the victims.”

Despite this late reaction of the Europeans with a 24-hour delay, the spokesman also repeats the phony claims of the westerners after those words, he said, adding, “Meanwhile, the EU closely pursues the situation in Iran.”

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

REUTERS: ISIS CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR TERRORIST ATTACK IN IRAN

Related posts

Some countries react to terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s Holy Shrine in Shiraz

asadian

UN’s Secretary General condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh’s Holy Shrine

asadian

Ammar Hakim’s reaction to armed terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s Holy Shrine

asadian

UN slams terrorist attack in Shiraz

asadian

Iran: Death toll of terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s holy shrine in Shiraz mounts to15

asadian

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.