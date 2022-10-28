UK: Mosque offering free meals amid economic crisis

SHAFAQNA-A mosque in Hartlepool is offering free meals to people amid the ongoing economic crisis in UK.

Every week, volunteers at Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, prepare over 100 rice-based meals which are delivered to St Aidan’s Church, Dyke House’s Annexe community centre and neighbours.

They have been doing it for more than two years after starting during the first Covid lockdown, and to date have made more than 14,600.

Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said: “We started doing it in the early days of Covid giving food for the NHS staff, and then started giving it to local food banks.

“In the early days I thought 1,000 was a huge target but now we have gone on to give up to 15,000.”

A small number of volunteers spend several hours every Wednesday evening cooking and packing the meals, ready to be delivered to St Aidan’s Church on the Thursday morning.

