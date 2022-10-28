UNICEF in Afghanistan says teaching program will expand

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF in Afghanistan thanks Denmark, S. Korea for Funds, Says Teaching Program Will Expand.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan said that supporting teachers will help students grow and learn in Afghanistan.

“When teachers are appropriately supported, children thrive. Thanks to (South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) for donating $5 million, which will enable UNICEF Afghanistan to improve children’s learning outcomes through better-prepared & supported teachers in Afghanistan,” UNICEF in Afghanistan tweeted.

UNICEF in Afghanistan said on Twitter page that South Korea and Denmark have contributed a total of ten million dollars to support teachers in Afghanistan.

Source: tolonews

