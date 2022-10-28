English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

0
Qatar summons German ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Qatar summoned the Germany’s Envoy to Doha on Friday (2 Oct 2022) after a top official made public criticism of hosting of the World Cup.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned Ambassador Dr Claudius Fischbach and handed him an objection memo to express its “disappointment and complete rejection and condemnation of remarks made by the German Federal Minister of Interior Nancy Faeser on the State of Qatar’s hosting if the World Cup 2022,” a statement read.

Source: dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar: Emir questions motives behind World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

Qatar: First separable stadium made of containers [video]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar cancels Yemeni visas for tournament

asadian

Qatar: World of football exhibition opens in Doha [photos]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar strikes global security partnerships to prevent football crises

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.