Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

SHAFAQNA- Qatar summoned the Germany’s Envoy to Doha on Friday (2 Oct 2022) after a top official made public criticism of hosting of the World Cup.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned Ambassador Dr Claudius Fischbach and handed him an objection memo to express its “disappointment and complete rejection and condemnation of remarks made by the German Federal Minister of Interior Nancy Faeser on the State of Qatar’s hosting if the World Cup 2022,” a statement read.

Source: dohanews