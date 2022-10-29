Iraq’s new PM assumes duties + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani officially assumed his duties as Prime Minister today, Friday.

“Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani officially assumed his duties as Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, during the handover ceremony with former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.”

After holding this ceremony, al-Sudani wrote on his Twitter page: “Today, I received the mandate of Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces from the former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian