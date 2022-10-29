English
Iraq: 700-year-old Synagogue in Duhok [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Synagogue is an important monument in Duhok that is visited by tourists and students and has been constructed 700 years ago.

Ezechiel Synagogue that is known as Jewish synagogue is located in the village of Shush in Akre district of Duhok province in Iraqi Kurdistan. According to Rudaw, this synagogue is an important monument that is visited by tourists and students and has been constructed 700 years ago.
The Jewish synagogue in Duhok was used by Jews until the beginning of twentieth century and 40 Jewish families lived in this village until 1940 with the Christians and Muslims. The Length of this synagogue is 14 meters, its width is 7 meters and its height is 5 meters and has a small door. There is a spring near this synagogue known as Jewish spring.
Source: MD East
