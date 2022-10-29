Saudi Arabia: More than 150,000 electric cars to be exported in 2026

SHAFAQNA- Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia announced: “Saudi Arabia will manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars in 2026”.

In a news conference about the strategy of industry in this country, Alswaha said: “Riyadh will rely on three basic issues to fulfill this purpose that are construction, participation and ownership.”

He pointed out that this technology will not create any problem for the labor force in Saudi Arabia.

Last May, Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia told that Saudi Arabia is moving toward electrification of most automobiles in this country due to its effort for investment in green hydrogen.

At the end of May, Lucid Electric-Car Factory began to build an advanced factory with the annual production capacity of 155,000 automobiles and investment of more than $12.3 billion dollars in Saudi Arabia.