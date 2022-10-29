English
International Shia News Agency

Bahrain:Torture victims file legal complaint against Formula One

0
Torture victims

SHAFAQNA-Najah Yusuf and Hajer Mansoor, who were allegedly tortured after protesting Formula One’s Grand Prix in the kingdom, have filed a legal complaint against the company saying it has breached the human rights standards it pledged to follow.

Najah Yusuf, Hajer Mansoor and the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), which is also party to the complaint, contend that F1 failed to conduct human rights due diligence before Bahrain was awarded the longest contract in the company’s history in February.

The complaint was lodged on Wednesday with the UK National Contact Point (UK NCP), which is part of the UK’s international trade department and handles allegations of British firms breaking guidelines of the intergovernmental Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Source : bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Bahraini Lawyer demands ending her child’s suffering

Related posts

Displaced Bahrainis Letter To Pope Francis

asadian

Bahrainmirror: Bahrain finds no shame in hosting a dialogue on human coexistence

asadian

Father Julio: I hope Pope works toward Bahrain’s government restoring unity

asadian

Bahraini political prisoners’ letter to Pope Francis

asadian

Bahrainmirror: Why Pope cannot meet with Shia spiritual Leader in Bahrain?

asadian

UK funds Bahrain security services accused of torture

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.