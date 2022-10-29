Bahrain:Torture victims file legal complaint against Formula One

SHAFAQNA-Najah Yusuf and Hajer Mansoor, who were allegedly tortured after protesting Formula One’s Grand Prix in the kingdom, have filed a legal complaint against the company saying it has breached the human rights standards it pledged to follow.

Najah Yusuf, Hajer Mansoor and the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), which is also party to the complaint, contend that F1 failed to conduct human rights due diligence before Bahrain was awarded the longest contract in the company’s history in February.

The complaint was lodged on Wednesday with the UK National Contact Point (UK NCP), which is part of the UK’s international trade department and handles allegations of British firms breaking guidelines of the intergovernmental Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

