Yemen: Tragedy of children killed by bad medicine

SHAFAQNA-Yemenis now feel that taking the only medicine available to them is a gamble.

Two thoughts flooded Ashraf’s mind when he heard that 10 children with leukemia had been killed by contaminated medicine. The first was that their death was a horrific tragedy, the latest in Yemen’s cruel recent history.

The second was: “Could I be next?”

“I was terrified because they were being treated at a public hospital, and their medicine should have been tested before it was used,” Ashraf, who suffers from liver cancer, told Middle East Eye.

Through years of nationwide medicine shortages, Yemenis have been able to find life-saving smuggled medications by seeking out the pharmacies and hospitals that stocked them, or even the smugglers themselves.

