Afghanistan: Women activists in Kabul protest closed girls’ schools

SHAFAQNA-A group of women activists staged a protest in Kabul to express their concerns about the continued effective ban on female students over 6th grade.

The protesters asked Taleban to immediately reopen girls’ schools, saying that it had been more than 400 days since the closing of the schools.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools and let the girls go to school,” said Sodaba Nazhand, a teacher.

“We will bravely continue our struggle until the schools are opened,” said Humaira Farhangyar, women’s rights activist.

“Girls in other nations have advanced, but in Afghanistan, our girls cannot even attend school,” a women’s rights activist said.

Meanwhile, female students said that schools shouldn’t be closed any longer and they urged the authorities to reopen them.

“Open our schools. Is this our sin because we are girls?” said Hadia, a student.

“We ask the officials to reopen the schools, it has been over 400 days that our schools are closed,” said Yalda, another student.

Earlier,Taleban said it is working on a plan to reopen girls’ schools, although it is unclear when this plan will be completed and when schools will reopen.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com