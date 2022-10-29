SHAFAQNA- The authorities in Indian capital New Delhi demolished Twenty-five houses in a Muslim locality on October 21.
It is to be noted that the residents had gone to offer Friday prayers at the time of the incident that occurred in the Kharak Riwara Satbari area. On October 27 a few activists visited the area and alleged that the Delhi Development Authority had demolished their homes.
One of the activists gauging the situation stated that a few women faced police brutality during the incident. They added that the police claimed that the land belongs to a private dealer.
Source: siasat.com