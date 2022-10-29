HRW: New UK Prime Minister’s cabinet raises human rights concerns

SHAFAQNA-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to govern with compassion and integrity — but his new cabinet raises serious concerns for human rights, Human Rights Watch tweeted.

Rishi Sunak makes his first speech as British prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, London, October 25, 2022.

Rishi Sunak has become the third Prime Minister in less than two months, taking the helm during a political, social, and economic tempest. The task ahead of him is herculean, with an estimated 8 million people in the UK struggling to pay their bills and the country’s reputation widely derided in international media.Touted as the candidate who could steady the ship, Sunak’s cabinet appointments have already sparked concerns about the direction of his government, particularly regarding human rights.

www.shafaqna.com