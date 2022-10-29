Worldly Attractions: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:14)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:14)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Worldly Attractions

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

زُيِّنَ لِلنَّاسِ حُبُّ الشَّهَوَاتِ مِنَ النِّسَاءِ وَالْبَنِينَ وَالْقَنَاطِيرِ الْمُقَنطَرَةِ مِنَ الذَّهَبِ وَالْفِضَّةِ وَالْخَيْلِ الْمُسَوَّمَةِ وَالْأَنْعَامِ وَالْحَرْثِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا ۖ وَاللَّهُ عِندَهُ حُسْنُ الْمَآبِ ‎﴿١٤﴾

2:14 Beautified for people is the love of that which they desire – of women and sons, hoarded treasures of gold and silver, fine branded horses, and cattle and tilled land. That is the enjoyment of worldly life, but Allah has the best return (paradise with flowing rivers, etc.) with Him.

Commentary: Allah (SWT) has placed the love of women, children, and wealth in our hearts for many good reasons. The interest in obtaining spouses and bearing children ensures the continuity of humanity, and the interest in wealth motivates us to work and support our family through earned money. A person who is not interested in worldly materials will suffer from depression.

At the same time, we are tested by the love of women, children, and wealth and scored based on our choices. For instance, the desire for wealth persuades us to hoard wealth, whereas Allah (SWT) commands us to be generous. In this dilemma, we are challenged to choose between generosity and stinginess. Generosity is a virtue that brings us close to Allah (SWT) and makes us eligible to enjoy His divine blessings in the Hereafter. An example of an individual falling into a worldly lust trap was Qaroun.

Qaroun had an enormous treasure, so much so that carrying the keys to his wealth was a burden reserved for the strongest of strong men[1]. The community’s elders advised him to enjoy his wealth and, at the same time, do good to others by helping the poor and needy, as Allah (SWT) had done him good. He turned down the advice and refused to share his wealth with his kin. One day, when Qaroun appeared amongst his people to show off his wealth, the earth swallowed him along with his treasure. Verse 28:77 (al-Qasas) states:

وَابْتَغِ فِيمَا آتَاكَ اللَّهُ الدَّارَ الْآخِرَةَ ۖ وَلَا تَنسَ نَصِيبَكَ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا ۖ وَأَحْسِن كَمَا أَحْسَنَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ ۖ وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ ۖ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ ‎﴿٧٧﴾‏

28:77 But seek, through that which Allah has given you, the home of the Hereafter; and [yet], do not forget your share of the world. And do good as Allah has done good to you. And desire not corruption in the land. Indeed, Allah does not like corrupters.”

Qaroun could have sought closeness to Allah (SWT) by giving alms. However, he chose the opposite path and lost his chance at achieving eternal happiness in the Hereafter.

In conclusion, Allah (SWT) has placed the love of worldly materials that we covet in our hearts for many good reasons. If we use them with discipline while simultaneously following religious instructions, we will enjoy the life of this world and still benefit from the divine blessings in the Hereafter. Otherwise, we would ultimately be at an eternal loss in the Hereafter. Below is the breakdown of the translation of the verse:

It is beautified the love of things that men covet (حُبُّ الشَّهَوَاتِ), such as the women, the sons, and hoarded treasures of gold and silver and well-bred horses and cattle and tilth, (مِنَ النِّسَاءِ وَالْبَنِينَ وَالْقَنَاطِيرِ الْمُقَنطَرَةِ مِنَ الذَّهَبِ وَالْفِضَّةِ وَالْخَيْلِ الْمُسَوَّمَةِ وَالْأَنْعَامِ وَالْحَرْثِ). Be on your guard that this is the provision of the life of this world which you will be tested with them, and it should never be the primary goal of your life (ذَٰلِكَ مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا). Allah has the excellent return (Paradise with flowing rivers, etc.) with Him. (وَاللَّهُ عِندَهُ حُسْنُ الْمَآبِ).

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:14 [زُيِّنَ] Beautified [لِلنَّاسِ] for mankind [حُبُّ] is love [الشَّهَوَاتِ] of the things they desire – [مِنَ] of [النِّسَاءِ] the women [وَالْبَنِينَ] the sons [وَالْقَنَاطِيرِ] and the heaps [الْمُقَنطَرَةِ] the stored up [مِنَ] of [الذَّهَبِ] the gold [وَالْفِضَّةِ] and silver [وَالْخَيْلِ] and the horses [الْمُسَوَّمَةِ] the branded, [وَالْأَنْعَامِ] the chattels [وَالْحَرْثِ] and the tilled land. [ذَٰلِكَ] That [مَتَاعُ] is the provision [الْحَيَاةِ] of life [الدُّنْيَا] of the world. [وَاللَّهُ] But Allah [عِندَهُ] with Him [حُسْنُ] is an excellent [الْمَآبِ] the abode of return.

[1] Al-Qasas 28:76-82