Sociologist: Debate on religious freedom has been“very intense” in Brazil election

Brazil’s presidential election, which was held on October 2, was extended to a second round, It seems that the votes of religious and racial minorities in Brazil are very important for the presidential candidates of the largest South American country.

Christina Vital da Cunha, a Professor at the Department of Sociology of Fluminense Federal University, believes that religious debates have been raised by both candidates more than in the 2018 elections, and it seems that there is a divide in Brazilian society will become deeper after the election.

She spoke with IQNA about the Brazilian elections and the role of Muslims and religion:

IQNA: Brazil is a religiously diverse country. What is the current situation of Brazilian Muslims in this country and how Much influence do you think this minority can have in this year’s Brazilian presidential elections?

Vital da Cunha: According to data from the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil, there are 90 mosques and prayer rooms in the country, more than 80 Islamic centers and almost two million Muslims (among people of Arab origin and Brazilians converted to Islam). Muslims in Brazil have great importance in the national culture and economy. In agribusiness, the most important sector of the national economy today, there is an important presence of the Islamic community. While Muslims are a minority population, having a strong presence in the economic sector (trade and agribusiness), Bolsonaro and the Christian leaders who follow him maintain cordial and, in some cases, friendly relations. If Muslims start to dispute spaces of political power, then it can no longer be said that the relations will be the same.

