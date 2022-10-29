English
Lives of 103 million have been torn apart by conflict or human rights violations

Lives of 103 million

SHAFAQNA-The lives of 103 million individuals worldwide have been torn apart by conflict, persecution or human rights violations,and We need stronger political effort to solve conflicts and prevent displacement,UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency tweeted.

