SHAFAQNA- Lebanon has beautiful natural landscapes that include beautiful coasts, plains, valleys and various tourist attractions. Tourist cities of this country attract many tourists across the world each year.

Here is the pictures of six major tourist cities of Lebanon:

Beirut

It is the capital and largest city of Lebanon that just has an area of 20 KM2 and has several tourism destinations. It is called “Paris of the Middle East”. This city was part of the French colonial empire; thus, it has maintained its European approach and at the same time its Arabian traditions.

The ancient city of Baalbek

Baalbek is located about 80 kilometers of Beirut. It has been residential even before our period. Its temples were built 2000 years ago and have been reconstructed. Their construction is attributed to extraterrestrial civilizations or heros of the stories in Torah.

Ancient city of Jebeil

Jebeil has been an important religious and commercial center during long years. In this city, there are old churches, Roman amphitheater, archaeological collection and a castle.

Aanjar

The distance between Aanjar to Beirut is 58 kilometers. Modern Aanjar was established in 1939 and now its population is about 2400.

Sayda

This city is located in the south of Lebanon and between the two cities of Al-Atarat and Beirut and each is half an hour away by car. It overlooks the sea and has been a major port. Sayda has an ancient labyrinth with tight streets and fascinating shops, mosques and squares. It has a crowded bazaar too in which cheap and second hand goods are found.

Batroun

This city is located in the north of Lebanon and 45 kilometers north of Jebeil. It has some ancient works like Phoenician wall in the middle of the sea that is worth visiting. Batroun is an important city for domestic and foreign tourism, because it has a famous coastal destination and very good restaurants with a variety of dishes.