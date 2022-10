SHAFAQNA- The Role of Proper Nutrition in Upbringing Righteous Children by Sister Iman Odonnell. The 85th session of ‎‎‎Weekly Webinar on Parenting was streamed on ‎Saturday 29th October 2022 by Islamic Centre of England. In this session Sister Iman Mary Odonnell ‎talked on: “The Role of Proper Nutrition in Upbringing Righteous Children”.

The 86th session of ‎‎‎Weekly Webinar on Parenting will be broadcasted on Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

www.shafaqna.com

Weekly Webinar on Parenting