Scotland: Glasgow City Council Discusses Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Members of Glasgow City Council debated Islamophobia, as they promised to take action. During the debate, several Muslim councillors pointed to their own experiences when it came to Islamophobia.

A Glasgow councillor had her Hijab ripped from her head, was spat on and was told to ‘go home’ in the wake of the 7/7 bombings in London, she has revealed.

Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq shared her experience with members of the city council as they debated a motion to tackle hate crime in the city. And her colleague SNP councillor Zen Ghani, revealed he had once been asked if he was carrying a bomb in his bag by a group of men as he made his way home from his mosque.

Source: IQNA

