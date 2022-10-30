Lebanon: Aoun leaves office amid financial crisis

SHAFAQNA-Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president of Lebanon, whose presidency witnessed a catastrophic financial collapse in Lebanon and the explosion of the Port of Beirut, will leave the presidential palace on Sunday.

Parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in the role, which has the power to sign bills into law, appoint new prime ministers and green-light government formations before they are voted on by parliament.

Like during more than half of Aoun’s time in office, Lebanon is currently governed by a caretaker cabinet as the premier-designate has been trying for six months to form a government.

