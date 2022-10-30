Turkish delegation visits Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-A health delegation, accompanied by the head of the Aal al-Bayt Foundation in Turkey, visited Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine and its health projects.

The head of the delegation, His Eminence Sheikh Rahmani, said in a statement to the International Media Center, “We came to visit the holy shrines, accompanied by a health delegation of senior doctors in Turkey, including general physicians and heart surgeons from the Turkish International Hospital.”

Sheikh Rahmani added, “The Aal al-Bayt Foundation, which is affiliated with the Supreme Religious Authority, has branches in Iraq, United Kingdom, Iran and other countries, and it has taken upon itself the establishment of various activities and events related to the doctrine of the Ahlulbayt (AS). Praise be to God, the Turkish people are educated with the Islamic culture, and they are well aware of the sacrifices made by the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain(AS). People there are thirsty to learn about the biography and sciences of the Ahlulbayt (AS).”

