HRW: Hundreds of refugees in Turkey deported to Syria

SHAFAQNA-“Turkish authorities arrested, detained, and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees to Syria”,Human Rights Watch tweeted.

Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground.

Deported Syrians told Human Rights Watch that Turkish officials arrested them in their homes, workplaces, and on the street, detained them in poor conditions, beat and abused most of them, forced them to sign voluntary return forms, drove them to border crossing points with northern Syria, and forced them across at gunpoint.

