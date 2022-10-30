English
Islamic Centre of England: 92nd Session of Weekly Webinar on Islam and Contemporary Issues on 31 October 2022

92nd Session of Weekly Webinar on Islam and Contemporary Issues

SHAFAQNA- The 92nd Session of Weekly Webinar on Islam and Contemporary Issues will be held on October 31th, 2022 at 6pm London time.HIWM Sheikh Shafiq Hudda delivers a speech on “Should Muslims Participate in West Political Process? “‎.

‎The session will be broadcasted live on Zoom , YouTube and Facebook.

Zoom: ‎

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85124201786?pwd=Mzk0bmUxRTltS1ZlV2Q1S1lja3kwQT09%E2%80%8E

YouTube:

http://www.youtube.com/user/islamiccentre1998

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/IslamicCentreEngland

Weekly Webinar on Islam & Contemporary Issues

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

