English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Iran opens consular center in Doha

0
Iran opens consular center in Doha

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani said that Iran has opened a consular center in the Qatari capital for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He said that the opening ceremony of the Iranian consular center was participated by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the ambassadors to Doha of the countries whose teams are present in the World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin in the Arab country on November 20.

Iran has been pitted against England, the US and Wales in Group B of the competitions.

Source : IRNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

GCC stands with Qatar after German World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar: Emir questions motives behind World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

Qatar: First separable stadium made of containers [video]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar cancels Yemeni visas for tournament

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.