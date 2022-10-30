World Cup 2022: Iran opens consular center in Doha

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani said that Iran has opened a consular center in the Qatari capital for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He said that the opening ceremony of the Iranian consular center was participated by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the ambassadors to Doha of the countries whose teams are present in the World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin in the Arab country on November 20.

Iran has been pitted against England, the US and Wales in Group B of the competitions.

