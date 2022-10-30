GCC stands with Qatar after German World Cup 2022 criticism

SHAFAQNA-The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned remarks made by Germany’s interior minister against Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

In a statement on Saturday, the GCC’s Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf renewed the bloc’s support for Qatar “in addressing any interference in its internal affairs”.

Al Hajraf said the GCC stands against “the publishing of allegations that do not serve the establishment of normal relations between the two countries as a violation of diplomatic norms, traditions and international laws.”

The GCC chief described Qatar’s hosting of the event as “a source of deserved pride”, praising its leading role “in building civilised communication and promoting understanding between nations in a framework of mutual respect.”

