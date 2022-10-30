English
International Shia News Agency

GCC stands with Qatar after German World Cup 2022 criticism

0
GCC stands with Qatar

SHAFAQNA-The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned remarks made by Germany’s interior minister against Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

In a statement on Saturday, the GCC’s Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf renewed the bloc’s support for Qatar “in addressing any interference in its internal affairs”.

Al Hajraf said the GCC stands against “the publishing of allegations that do not serve the establishment of normal relations between the two countries as a violation of diplomatic norms, traditions and international laws.”

The GCC chief described Qatar’s hosting of the event as “a source of deserved pride”, praising its leading role “in building civilised communication and promoting understanding between nations in a framework of mutual respect.”

 

Source : dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Iran opens consular center in Doha

asadian

Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar: Emir questions motives behind World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

Qatar: First separable stadium made of containers [video]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar cancels Yemeni visas for tournament

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.