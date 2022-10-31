English
International Shia News Agency

Unprecedented increase in divorce rate in Saudi society

SHAFAQNA- New data shows sharp increase in the divorce rate in Saudi Arabia. The Arabic Daily Al-Youm wrote: “Data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics has shown that the divorce rate has increased six times during the last ten years.”

According to this report, “the number of divorce cases in 2020 reached more than 57000 cases, i.e., averagely 168 cases per day and 7 cases every hour.” Based on the Arabic Daily Al-Youm, “The effect of social networks on Saudi community is one of the reasons for the increase in divorce rate.”
This issue has been accompanied by various reactions of users in the cyberspace in Saudi Arabia too. And activists of these networks have cited that seriousness of economic conditions is one of the reasons for the increase in divorce rate.
Source: Arabi21
