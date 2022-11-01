Iraq: More than 80 ancient works in Dohuk in danger of falling

SHAFAQNA- More than 80 ancient works in Dohuk are in danger of falling because of armed conflict between Turkish military and PKK in border regions of Dohuk province.

General Directorate of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage in Dohuk province announced that conflict between Turkish military and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has damaged 80 ancient works.

“More than 80 ancient works are in danger of falling because of armed conflict between Turkish military and PKK in border regions in Dohuk province,” he said.

He explained that many civil organizations that are active in the field of cultural heritage maintained and repaired these works but because of the existing dangers due to armed conflict, they stopped cooperation.

Turkish military is fighting with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in north of Iraq and Syria. Turkey believes that it is a terrorist group.

Conflict between Turkish military and PKK that is fighting with Government of Turkey for more than 30 years has been led to evacuation of many border villages in north of Iraq.