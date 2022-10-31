Alaraby: Catastrophic living conditions of 23 million Yemenis

SHAFAQNA- During the last four years, Yemenis have faced the worst scenario of lack of food security following continuous seriousness of living conditions due to surge in prices of food and fuel and lack of foreign aids. As a result, millions of families have encountered with catastrophic living conditions and destruction of economic power.

The United Nations has predicted the number of people who need humanitarian aids in Yemen will reach 23.4 million until the end of 2020 and the number of people involved in lack of food security will be increased to 19 million. This is while the world food program in last August has stressed that Yemen witnesses the worst level of serious lack of food security during the last four years.

In this regard, Yemen’s Resigned Government has announced that reflections of global price increase due to the Russia-Ukraine war and increased price of food, fuel and lack of humanitarian aids have had a considerable effect on human situation in Yemen.

Fahmi Al-Mekhlafi, economic analyst in Yemen told Alaraby: “Collapse of food security and deepening of economic crisis in Yemen is natural because increased prices of oil and the Russia-Ukraine war have been effective on economy of all countries and Yemen, too, has been more influenced because of critical conditions and conflict.”

Al-Mekhlafi asserted: “58 percent of families in areas under the control of Resigned Government and 51 percent in areas under the control of Ansarallah are not able to supply their minimum food needs.”

Featured image: Getty