Alaraby: Low wage of Palestinian women in Gaza Strip 

SHAFAQNA- After Israel’s attacks and aggressions, many of the manufacturing and economic centers in Gaza Strip stopped their activity and dismissed their workers. Some of these centers hired women with lower wage than men to decrease the expenses.

Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah increased minimum wage to 30 percent in August 2021 and increased it from 404 dollars to 524 dollars per month. This was going to be executed since the beginning of the current year (2022) but Gaza Strip was excluded from this rule due to disputes and continuous siege of Israel.

The manufacturing and industrial centers in Gaza Strip have not adhered to the declared minimum wage by Ramallah for several years as a result of shrinking economy, closure of commercial crossings, restrictions on the movement of people and goods, and increased costs of production. Hence, workers have to accept low wages under the shadow of increased unemployment rate.

Many women in Gaza are looking for daily work in economic and commercial centers and they often work with low wages. Even some commercial centers and factories replace male workers with females.

Economy of Gaza Strip has had a serious situation in 2022 as a result of Israel’s attacks and destruction of thousands of economic and manufacturing units and its continuous siege.