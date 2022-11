SHAFAQNA- As a part of Youth Nights sessions, the Youth of Wisdom held a talk on Anger Management by Br. Hussain Charara on Friday 28 October 2022 at the Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA.

The full video of the session is available Here:

https://www.facebook.com/IslamicHouseofWisdom/videos/1459812017762450/?app=fbl

