Book: “Religious Diversity in Contemporary Shi‘i Thought” by Saeid Sobhani

SHAFAQNA- The book “Religious Diversity in Contemporary Shi‘i Thought” by Dr Saeid Sobhani is published in 2022 by ICAS Press.

The question of religious diversity and the related issues of validity, truth, and salvation can immensely impact our lives in the modern closely-knit global society: they may help improve or ruin the relationships between faith communities. In the context of Christianity, these issues have led to the emergence of three types of theology: exclusivism, inclusivism, and pluralism. This book analyses the views of two contemporary Shia thinkers, Ayatollah ‘Abdullah Javadi-Amoli and Professor Mahmoud Mustafa Ayoub, who have tried to deal with the challenges posed by the above three types of theology from an Islamic perspective.

The book discusses, among other things, the impact of the social and educational backgrounds of these two thinkers on their research methodologies, particularly their ways of interpreting the Quran. Since both thinkers are interested in the question of dialogue between people of different faiths, this inquiry also highlights the views of Ayoub and Javadi-Amoli on the question of dialogue, its common ground, goals, conditions, and presuppositions.

Saeid Sobhani is a Shia Scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Quran, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles. Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl Al-Watar min Qa’idat-la-Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-Bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988).

