SHAFAQNA- The new headquarter of Mainstay Foundation (MSF) has recently opened in Dearborn, Michigan, USA.

The Mainstay Foundation is a collective team of individuals who came together in the beginning of 2013 to establish a foundation that can serve the advancement of the Muslim Community in the United States of America. This team has served in a host of capacities, institutions, and organizations across the nation, with the undying cause to advance, develop and build the community.

