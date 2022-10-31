German rights envoy postpones Qatar trip amid World Cup 2022 spat

SHAFAQNA-Germany’s human rights envoy Luise Amtsberg has postponed an official visit to Qatar, following criticism from Berlin’s interior minister over the Gulf Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday that Amsberg feared the conversations with officials in Qatar would be “difficult”. This came after the Gulf state summoned Germany’s envoy to Doha Dr. Claudius Fischbach on Friday.

“The developments this weekend have made clear to me how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation I planned with the government of Qatar,” said Amstberg, commenting on her postponed visit.

Source: dohanews