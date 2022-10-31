English
International Shia News Agency

German rights envoy postpones Qatar trip amid World Cup 2022 spat

0
German rights envoy

SHAFAQNA-Germany’s human rights envoy Luise Amtsberg has postponed an official visit to Qatar, following criticism from Berlin’s interior minister over the Gulf Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday that Amsberg feared the conversations with officials in Qatar would be “difficult”. This came after the Gulf state summoned Germany’s envoy to Doha Dr. Claudius Fischbach on Friday.

“The developments this weekend have made clear to me how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation I planned with the government of Qatar,” said Amstberg, commenting on her postponed visit.

Source: dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Qatar to display Prophetic hadiths during World Cup 2022

asadian

Persian Gulf Arab countries stand with Qatar after German World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

World Cup 2022: Iran opens consular center in Doha

asadian

Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar: Emir questions motives behind World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.