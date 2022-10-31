Qatar to display Prophetic hadiths during World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has set up murals to showcase hadiths by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to fans during World Cup 2022.

In preparation for the highly anticipated World Cup, and sharing its culture and values with people from around the world, Qatar has placed several murals with hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) across the country to introduce Islam to incoming World Cup fans.

The murals, which carries various Prophetic sayings on mercy, charity, and good deeds are seen in different streets across the country.

“Every good deed is a charity”, “He who is not merciful to others, will not be treated mercifully”, and “Guard yourself from the Hellfire, even with half of a date in charity. If one cannot find it, then with a kind word” were some of the Prophetic hadiths shared.

Source : IQNA