HRW: Political Isolation Laws in Bahrain ban opposition

SHAFAQNA-“Political Isolation Laws in Bahrain ban opposition barred from political, civil, economic life”,Human Rights Watch tweeted.

“The Bahraini authorities is using its political isolation laws and a series of other tactics to keep activists and former opposition party members out of public office and other aspects of public life, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.

The 38-page report, “You Can’t Call Bahrain A Democracy: Bahrain’s Political Isolation Laws,” documents the use of Bahrain’s 2018 political isolation laws to keep political opponents from running for parliament seats or even serving on the boards of governors of civic organizations.

